Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 109,884 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,884 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.69% of UniFirst worth $67,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $180.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.92. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.