Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

