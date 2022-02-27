Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

