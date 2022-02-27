JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,501 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.