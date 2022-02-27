JB Capital LLC Invests $265,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 393,194 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.