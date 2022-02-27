JB Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $103.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

