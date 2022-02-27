JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,375 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

