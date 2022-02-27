JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,539 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,409,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

