JB Capital LLC Takes $280,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $37,058,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

