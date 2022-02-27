JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

