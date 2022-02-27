Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 592.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,043 shares of company stock worth $29,478,799 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.93. 3,035,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

