Jefferies Group LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,021 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 2,694,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,651. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

