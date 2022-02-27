Jefferies Group LLC Has $23.87 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509,750 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UDR worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 1,624,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

