Jeffery R. Young Sells 384 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GATX opened at $106.55 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

