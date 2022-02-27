Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Kellogg worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

