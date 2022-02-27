Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 7,230 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

