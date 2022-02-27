Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,617 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after buying an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 174,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.