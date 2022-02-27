Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $293,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Snap-on by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.39. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

