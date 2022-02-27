Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $310,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

