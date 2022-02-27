Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

