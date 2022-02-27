Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 1,581 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $25,069,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Assurant by 343.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Assurant by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,489,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.93. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

