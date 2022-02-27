Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,099 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

