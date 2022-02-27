Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 443,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

KMI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

