Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,521 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.