Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

