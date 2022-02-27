Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,155 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

