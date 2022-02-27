Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

