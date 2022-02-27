Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,521 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

