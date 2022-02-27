Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,639 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,283,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 850.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 594,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 531,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

