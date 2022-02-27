Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LSI opened at $130.18 on Friday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

