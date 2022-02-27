LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LFST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 140,888 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.