Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Livent worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Livent by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Livent by 3,501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM opened at $23.09 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

