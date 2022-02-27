LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,593,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.