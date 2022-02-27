Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,476,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

