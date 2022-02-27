Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.