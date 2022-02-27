Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
MTLS opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.
Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
