MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

MaxLinear stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.