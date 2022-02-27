Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.88% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

