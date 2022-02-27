MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.MGP Ingredients also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGPI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.13. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

