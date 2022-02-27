Millennium Management LLC Sells 525,526 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

