Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.53

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and traded as low as $35.67. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

