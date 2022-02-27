Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 239 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $176.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

