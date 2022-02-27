Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 87,650 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

SOFI stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

