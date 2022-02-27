Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234,124 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $96.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

