Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 338,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

