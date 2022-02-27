Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $59,177,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $44,409,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

