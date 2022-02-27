Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 1.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ opened at $36.57 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.