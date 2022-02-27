Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 518 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 43.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSX by 261.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,472,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,770 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

