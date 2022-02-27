Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 518 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.