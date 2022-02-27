Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.95.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

