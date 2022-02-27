Morgan Stanley Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

